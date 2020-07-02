Participants Asked to Help Organizers Keep Events Safe This Weekend

With gatherings and a number of events taking place this Fourth of July holiday weekend, public health officials are asking everyone to do their part in keeping themselves and others healthy and safe.

Panhandle Public Health District Director Kim Engel says while there can’t be many traditional events such as parades due to the current Directed Health Measures, for those activities and gatherings that are taking place, please help out the organizers when you attend.

“As you do gather with families, or go to events that have been approved, those event planners have worked hard to try to think ahead on how to keep them safe. But it’s not all of their responsibility, it’s your responsibility, too,” said Engel. “So, please take that on, wear a mask if you can’t social distance and be six feet away from someone else, and help those event planners have a safe event.”

Engel says while many other states in the country have seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases, it doesn’t have to happen here, and you can help by observing all the recommendations to help slow the spread.