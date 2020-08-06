PPHD: Baseball Tournament in Chadron Deemed COVID-19 Community Spread Site

Unified Command has confirms the Cal Ripken 11 under State Tournament July 31 – August 2 in Chadron as a community exposure site.

Two residents from Wyoming have tested positive who attended the tournament. During the investigation, health officials were not able to determine all close contacts and deemed it a community exposure site. We ask that all fans and players self-monitor and be tested if they develop symptoms.

The planning committee for the tournament submitted a solid Event and Gathering Safety Plan, encouraging social distancing. Unified Command urges residents to do their part when attending events to help the coordinators put on safe events.

Keep 6-feet between groups.

Wear a mask when you cannot stay 6 feet away from others.

Wash or sanitize your hands frequently.

Stay home if you have symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, body chills, headache, loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea?

At-risk? Please use extra caution.

Unified Command, in consultation with medical advisors, has updated their school investigation guidance in a classroom setting for determining close contacts based on the increasing evidence of the effectiveness of cloth face coverings.

When a masked person tests positive and those exposed are wearing masks, the COVID positive will isolate, and the close contacts will self-monitor.

When an unmasked person tests positive and those exposed are wearing masks, the COVID positive will isolate, and the close contacts will quarantine.

When a masked person tests positive and some exposed are not wearing masks, the COVID positive will isolate, and the close contacts with masks on will self-monitor, and the close contacts not wearing masks will quarantine.

When a masked person tests positive and those exposed are not wearing masks, the COVID positive will isolate, and the close contacts will quarantine.

The case investigators will take the specifics of every situation into account during the investigation to make a determination.

Unified Command confirms three more recoveries in the Panhandle, all in ScottsBluff County. We are still waiting for results and have no cases to report today. We have reached out to the state to determine the delay and anticipate receiving results in the next 24 hours.

March 2-August 6, 2020

Total Tests Conducted: 8,782

Positive: 447

Cumulative Positivity Rate: 5.1%

Recovered: 401

Active Cases: 40

Deaths: 6

Active Hospitalizations: 0

Total Cumulative Hospitalizations: 45

Testing information and access for the Panhandle area: