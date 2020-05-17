PPHD: CDC Issues New COVID-19 Guidance on General Public Use of Gloves

The Panhandle Public Health District says federal health officials now recommend use of gloves by the public in limited circumstances during the virus pandemic.

In a May 17 PPHD-Unified Command Release, officials say for the general public, CDC recommends wearing gloves when you are cleaning or caring for someone who is sick.

Outside of these instances, for example, when using a shopping cart or using an ATM, will not necessarily protect you from getting COVID-19 and may still lead to the spread of germs.

CDC says the best way to protect yourself from germs when running errands and after going out is to regularly wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.