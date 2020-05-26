PPHD: Event & Venue Reopening Application Available; Five New Cases Confirmed

Public Health officials have developed a process for approval of events and gatherings at larger venues in the Panhandle.

Plans for gathering, events, and venues reopening must be submitted to Panhandle Public Health District and approved for all indoor and outdoor locations/venues that hold or have a capacity of 500 or more individuals before reopening is permitted. This application is accessible here: https://tinyurl.com/y8rgnflz.

In accordance with the June Directed Health Measure, gatherings will be limited to the greater of 25 people (excluding staff) or 25% of rated occupancy (not to exceed 3,000) for gatherings held at: Indoor or Outdoor Arenas, Indoor or Outdoor Auctions, Stadiums, Tracks, Fairgrounds, Festivals, Zoos, Auditoriums, Large Event Conference Rooms, Meeting Halls, Indoor Theaters, Libraries, Swimming Pools, or any other confined indoor or outdoor space. Groups shall be no larger than six (6) individuals. Six (6) feet separation between groups must be maintained.

Unified Command confirms five new cases for COVID-19 in the Panhandle. The case details are as follows:

County Demographics Morrill County Female in her 30s Scotts Bluff County Male in his 30s Scotts Bluff County Male in his teens Scotts Bluff County Male in his 20s Scotts Bluff County Female in her 70s

The investigations are complete, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials. There are no community exposure sites identified. Exposure is defined as at least 15 minutes, less than six feet apart.

Out of the 411 tests conducted last week in Scotts Bluff County through TestNebraska, there were six positive cases. This information has been included in the previous and the current news release. Not all test results have been received.

Three more Morrill County and four Scotts Bluff County cases have been deemed recovered. This brings the total recoveries to 73.

March 2-May 26, 2020

Total Tests Completed: 2,530, Positive: 105, Deaths: 0

Recovered: 73, Active cases: 32

Box Butte County: 2 cases (1 active, 1 recovered)

Cheyenne County: 10 cases (1 active, 9 recovered)

Dawes County: 1 case (recovered)

Kimball County: 10 Cases (10 recovered)

Morrill County: 11 Cases (3 active, 8 recovered)

Scotts Bluff County: 71 Cases (27 active, 44 recovered)

Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Essential updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.

For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Panhandle Public Health District is working together to improve the health, safety, and quality of life for all who live, learn, work, and play in the Panhandle. Our vision is that we are a healthier and safer Panhandle Community. Visit our website www.pphd.org.