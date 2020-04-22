PPHD: New Online COVID-19 Assessment a Good Asset, but Some Shouldn’t Wait for Testing

Public Health officials are lauding a new program that should dramatically increase the number of people tested for the coronavirus over the next few weeks, but say there is a segment of the population that shouldn’t wait to go through the screening process.

Testnebraska.com unveiled Tuesday by Governor Ricketts is a website providing a free, voluntary health assessment to determine if you meet guidelines for free drive-thru tests ramping up in the near future.

While saying the program will be an excellent screening tool and is an exciting development, Tabi Prochaska with the Panhandle Public Heath Department says there is a delay between assessment and testing, and those with symptoms shouldn’t wait. “What we understand is there’s a 10-day delay, so please don’t put your information in there if you’re sick,” says Prochaska, “but call your provider and let’s get you in and get tested if you’re showing signs of COVID-19; sore throat, shortness of breath, cough, fever.”

A state Health Alert Network Advisory issued Tuesday morning says in-state testing capacity currently exceeds 1,000 tests per day and continues to grow.

TheTestNebraska partnership with a coalition of private companies will allow the state to test up 3,000 residents per day in about five weeks.