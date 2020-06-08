PPHD: New Weekly COVID-19 Testing Available in Partnership with CAPWN Health Center

The Community Action Health Center and Panhandle Public Health District have teamed up to make COVID-19 testing available on a weekly basis in our area.

The testing will be available by appointment-only Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 to 8 a.m. at the CAPWN Health Center in Gering, but Tabi Prochaska with PPHD says it is limited on a priority basis. “It’s symptomatic, or exposed persons, are those that they will be testing,” says Prochaska. “You do make an appointment first using the QR code or the link, but you don’t need to call ahead first. You just fill out a time-slot through that QR code or the link.”

Prochaska says links and QR codes to the testing information and scheduling can be found on both organization’s websites.

She says those who become symptomatic on non-testing days have the option to wait, but it is recommended they reach out to their health care provider to get tested right away.