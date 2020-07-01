PPHD: Panhandle COVID Cases Top 300; Mask Use Gaining Wider Acceptance

Five new coronavirus cases have pushed the total number of positives above 300 in the Panhandle.
According to Panhandle COVID Unified Command, the cases bring the total since March 2 to 303, with 3 current hospitalizations among 114 active cases.
Three people in the region have died as a result of the illness, with 186 deemed recovered.
The new cases have been identified as follows:
|County
|Demographics
|Exposure Type
|Kimball
|Male in his 60s
|Community Spread
|Morrill
|Female in her 50s
|Close Contact
|Morrill
|Male in his 60s
|Close Contact
|Scotts Bluff
|Female in her 50s
|Close Contact
|Scotts Bluff
|Male in his 30s
|Close Contact
COVID-19 testing is available at Community Action Health Center: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7am-8am. Testing is open to those that are symptomatic or close contact to a positive case. Sign up today https://tinyurl.com/y7msahzq.
In recent months, the topic of wearing masks has become politically divisive, despite public health guidance that they are the best defense restricting the spread of COVID-19.
- “Senator Mitch McConnell says Americans must have no stigma in wearing face masks.” McConnell endorsed wearing face masks as part of a “new middle ground” between a return to normal life and strict coronavirus restrictions. “We need new routines, new rhythms, and new strategies for this new middle ground in between. It’s the task of each family, each small business, each employer, and all levels of government to apply common sense and make this happen,” McConnell said.
- That same day, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said, “every American has a responsibility to wear a mask.”
- On Sunday, Vice President Pence said, “wearing a mask is just a good idea.”
- Goldman Sachs analysts found reducing the spread of the virus through mask-wearing could be a substitute for strict lockdown measures that would otherwise shave 5%—or $1 trillion—off the US GDP.
- “If a face mask mandate meaningfully lowers coronavirus infections, it could be valuable not only from a public health perspective but also from an economic perspective because it could substitute for renewed lockdowns that would otherwise hit GDP,” the researchers wrote.
- The University of Washington has added projections for what universal masking in the state would do to the daily COVID-19 case count in Nebraska.