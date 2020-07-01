PPHD: Panhandle COVID Cases Top 300; Mask Use Gaining Wider Acceptance

Five new coronavirus cases have pushed the total number of positives above 300 in the Panhandle.

According to Panhandle COVID Unified Command, the cases bring the total since March 2 to 303, with 3 current hospitalizations among 114 active cases.

Three people in the region have died as a result of the illness, with 186 deemed recovered.

The new cases have been identified as follows:

County Demographics Exposure Type Kimball Male in his 60s Community Spread Morrill Female in her 50s Close Contact Morrill Male in his 60s Close Contact Scotts Bluff Female in her 50s Close Contact Scotts Bluff Male in his 30s Close Contact

COVID-19 testing is available at Community Action Health Center: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7am-8am. Testing is open to those that are symptomatic or close contact to a positive case. Sign up today https://tinyurl.com/y7msahzq.

In recent months, the topic of wearing masks has become politically divisive, despite public health guidance that they are the best defense restricting the spread of COVID-19.