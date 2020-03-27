PPHD Ready to Take Next Steps If and When First Panhandle COVID-19 Case Confirmed

Regional health officials are advising Panhandle residents to take an additional step in efforts to flatten the curve as positive cases

get closer and closer to the Panhandle.

Still no confirmed cases out of 63 tested so far for the novel coronavirus through Thursday afternoon, however results were pending on another 22 tests.

Panhandle Public Health District Director Kim Engel says when there is a positive test, the individual and their provider

will be notified, and there will be a news release.

Engel says at that point, a public health investigator will interview the person about their activity the prior 14 days. “The purpose is that we don’t know when the person actually became ill, so we need to go back that long to see where they might have exposed others,” says Engel. “We will call anyone they’ve had direct contact with and recommend self-quarantine.”

Engel says if needed, PPHD would report any possible public locations in a news release and on their website, with persons asked to self-quarantine if they were at the public locations.

She says this is done so potentially exposed people can self-quarantine to reduce spread.

Follow these steps to flatten the curve:

Practice strict social distancing – 6 feet between people

Follow the 10 person limit for groups

Follow travel guidelines to self-quarantine upon returning from travel outside the Panhandle*

Stay home when you begin showing early signs of being sick and be prepared to recall your whereabouts for the past 14 days.

*Travel guidelines

To limit spread in Nebraska, all travelers should self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning home and immediately report any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 infection to their health care provider. This means that if they traveled out of the Panhandle, they would be

asked to self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning to the Panhandle with these exceptions: