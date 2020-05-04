PPHD: Remember Precautions as Restrictions Relax on Area Businesses

Today marks the “soft opening” of restaurants, salons, and other businesses and services that have been closed in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Unified Command asks that we all remain extra cautious as we move to this new phase.

Throughout the month of May, we are reminding people to respect the following to keep Nebraska healthy:

Wear a mask when possible.

Wash your hands frequently. Wash your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds and sanitize when available.

Monitor your symptoms. If you experience a cough, fever, shortness of breath, headache, sore throat, chills, muscle pain, or loss of taste or smell call your doctor, clinic, or our 24/7 line at 308-262-5764 before going.

Socially distance in public and at work. Use the six-foot rule as much as possible.

Only sit with people from your household when at church. Stay six feet from other households.

Stay home. Do not take unnecessary trips outside the home. Respect the ten-person limit. Non-essential out-of-state travel is discouraged.

Shop alone and only shop once a week. Do not take family with you.

Help kids follow social distancing. Play at home. No group sports. And no playgrounds.

Help seniors stay at home by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term care facilities.

Exercise daily at home or with an appropriately socially-distanced activity.

March 2-May 3, 2020

Positive: 53

Recovered: 37

Box Butte County: 1 case

Cheyenne County: 7 cases

Four have recovered and are out of isolation

Kimball County: 10 Cases

10 have recovered and are out of isolation

Morrill County: 1 Case

One case has recovered and is out of isolation

Scotts Bluff County: 34 Cases

22 have recovered and are out of isolation

Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Essential updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.

For the most up to date information from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html .