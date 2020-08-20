PPHD: Sturgis COVID Exposure Site Announced, Some Area Cases tied to Annual Rally

Panhandle public health officials are asking area residents who attended the Sturgis motorcycle rally and may have been present at a specific business during one of the days of the event to take precautions and monitor for symptoms.

South Dakota’s Department of Health earlier this week declared the One-Eyed Jack’s Saloon a community exposure site, specifically on August 11th from noon from about 5:30 p.m. in the evening.

Tabi Prochaska with PPHD says at the moment, that location on that day is the only such designation tied to the event. “We’ve begun to see cases in the Panhandle connected to Sturgis, and we want to remind everyone to follow the safety precautions; wear a mask, monitor for symptoms, frequently wash and sanitize your hands and practice social distancing.”

During Wednesday’s Unified Command update, PPHD officials said details on the exact number of Sturgis-related Panhandle cases would be discussed during Thursday afternoon’s update.