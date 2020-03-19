Regional West Expands Screening Restricting Visitor Access at All Facilities

Regional West is expanding the current visitor restrictions to protect our patients and providers. These restrictions will be implemented at all Regional West healthcare facilities including the Medical Center, all Regional West Physicians Clinics, Village at Regional West, Surgery Center, offsite physician clinics, and Urgent Care. Visitors 18 years and younger will not be allowed to visit, unless they are a patient or parent of a patient. Valet service is closed and curbside assistance is limited.

In addition, every visitor will be screened and asked two questions.

Have you had a fever in the past 24 hours? Have you had a sore throat in the last 24 hours? Have you had a cough or shortness of breath in the past 24 hours?

Screeners will also ask about recent travel outside of the Nebraska panhandle or areas of high-risk for COVID-19 as well as if you have had contact with a person known to be infected with COVID-19.

If the visitor answers “YES” to any of these questions they will not be allowed to enter the facility. If they are seeking care, they will be required to put on a mask before entering.

Visiting hours at the Medical Center are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. All visitors should enter through the Birth and Infant Care Center entrance #6 located on the north side of the facility. Regional West Medical Center will accommodate up to two visitors per patient at a time. Visitors will check-in so that we may monitor the number of visitation requests per patient. They will be asked to check-out when exiting the facility.

Patients seeking care at any Regional West healthcare facility may be accompanied by up to two caregivers or family members following the current restrictions.

Community Pharmacy at Regional West will be offering prescription services at the drive up on Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 5 p.m. The walk in pharmacy will be open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anyone in the western Nebraska region who has potentially been exposed to COVID-19 and has a fever, sore throat, cough or shortness of breath should call 308-630-1580 before going to any Regional West healthcare facility. Healthcare providers will determine if the patient can be cared for at home or if screening is necessary.

As a regional referral center, Regional West provides a continuum of specialized care for people of all ages − from pediatric to adult patients. When an even higher level of care is necessary, patients are transferred to tertiary care partners for the most advanced treatment.

Remember, the best way to protect yourself from all respiratory viruses includes washing your hands frequently with soap and water; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands; covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue then throwing the tissue in the trash; staying home when you are sick; and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects.

Information is changing quickly. Please check the Regional West website and Facebook page for current restrictions as well as support group updates. For current Nebraska and national information about COVID-19, visit cdc.gov.­­