Scottsbluff Business to Sell Apparel to Benefit County Volunteer Center

BY Scott Miller | April 6, 2020
News COVID-19
Scottsbluff Business to Sell Apparel to Benefit County Volunteer Center

Scottsbluff Screen Printing will be selling special ‘Unity in our Community’ apparel starting Tuesday as part of Volunteer Appreciation Month this April, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit the Scotts Bluff Volunteer Center.

Company owner Shane Wilson tells KNEB News the idea of supporting the Center through T-shirt sales came about due to the tireless work done by center volunteers and Executive Director Shanna Halstead. “I’ve known her for over 30 years, and I know through us volunteering for her in the past, we know what she does and who she caters to,” says Wilson. “Obviously, Meals on Wheels is a very important program, and also delivery groceries to the elderly is super important right now.”

Short-sleeve and long-sleeve T’s are available, as well as some items specifically tailored for women, with a starting price of $15.

Sales will be done online at www.communityunity.itemorder.com, and items purchased through the portal can be picked up at the store, at curbside or shipped for delivery.

