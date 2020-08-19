Sidney School Administration Announces COVID-19 Case at High School

Sidney Public Schools issued a letter to parents, guardians and the community Tuesday night telling them of the first COVID-19 positive test among students.

In the statement, SPS officials say they were notified that evening by Panhandle Public Health District that a positive case was identified as a High School student who was last in the building Monday.

The statement said school administration is fully cooperating with public health contract tracing officials to identify other individuals who were in close proximity to this student within 6 feet for a period of at least 15 minutes.

It says key factors to assist in the tracing include the existing safety protocols of classroom seating charts, mask use, and cameras within common spaces.

Public health officials will notify directly any staff or students that may need to self-quarantine.