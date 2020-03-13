class="post-template-default single single-post postid-447237 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Students, Adults on Morrill School Trip to East Coast Being Asked to Self-Quarantine Upon Return

BY PPHD News Release / Scott Miller | March 13, 2020
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

Panhandle Public Health District officials say those taking part in a Morrill Public Schools trip that included a swing through the East Coast will be asked to self-isolate upon return.

According to a release from PPHD Assistant Director Jessica Davies, the district has been communicating with Morrill Public Schools about the trip which included New York State, an area with COVID-19 community spread.

Davies says in response to questions from the school district officials, those on the trip are being asked to self-report to the health district and then self-quarantine for 14 days.

Officials have not disclosed how many students or adults have been taking part in the trip.

