Students, Adults on Morrill School Trip to East Coast Being Asked to Self-Quarantine Upon Return

Panhandle Public Health District officials say those taking part in a Morrill Public Schools trip that included a swing through the East Coast will be asked to self-isolate upon return.

According to a release from PPHD Assistant Director Jessica Davies, the district has been communicating with Morrill Public Schools about the trip which included New York State, an area with COVID-19 community spread.

Davies says in response to questions from the school district officials, those on the trip are being asked to self-report to the health district and then self-quarantine for 14 days.

Officials have not disclosed how many students or adults have been taking part in the trip.