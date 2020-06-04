Ten New Positive Cases Bring Panhandle COVID-19 Total to 167

Unified Command confirms ten more cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of positive cases in the Panhandle to 167 with 88 recoveries.

The cases are as follows:

County Demographics Exposure Type Cheyenne Male in his 60s Community Spread Scotts Bluff Female 10 or under Close contact Scotts Bluff Female in her teens Close contact Scotts Bluff Female in her 20s Close contact Scotts Bluff Female in her 20s Community Spread Scotts Bluff Female in her 30s Close contact Scotts Bluff Male in his teens Close contact Scotts Bluff Male in his 20s Close contact Scotts Bluff Male in his 30s Close contact Scotts Bluff Male in his 40s Close contact

Exposure is defined as at least 15 minutes, less than six feet apart. There are no community exposure sites identified. The investigations are complete, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.

One more case was deemed recovered in Box Butte County bringing the total recoveries to 88.

March 2-June 4, 2020

Total Tests Completed: 3,143

Positive: 167 (Cumulative Positivity Rate: 5%), Deaths: 0

Recovered: 88, Active Cases: 79

Active Hospitalizations: 6, Total Cumulative Hospitalizations: 22

Box Butte County: 2 cases (2 recovered)

Cheyenne County: 11 cases (2 active, 9 recovered)

Dawes County: 1 case (recovered)

Garden County: 4 cases (active)

Kimball County: 10 cases (10 recovered)

Morrill County: 11 cases (1 active, 10 recovered)

Scotts Bluff County: 128 Cases (72 active, 56 recovered)

Drive-thru testing was offered in Chadron earlier this week and Alliance Thursday. It will be offered in the following locations for the remainder of the week:

Scottsbluff: Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Panhandle Public Health District, 18 W. 16th Street.

Oshkosh: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the City Maintenance Building, 115 West First Street.

Sidney: 8 a.m. to noon Sunday at the old Wheatbelt Building, 2103 Illinois Street.

Complete the brief assessment at TestNebraska.com to determine if you are selected to be tested. Even if you are not initially offered a time slot, take the assessment again. Please call 308-262-5764 if you do not have computer access and need assistance.

Increased COVID-19 testing is an important piece to finding the virus and keeping people, families, and communities safe from disease spread.