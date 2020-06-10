class="post-template-default single single-post postid-466663 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

BY Susan Littlefield | June 10, 2020
The Wednesday Fontanelle Final Bell with Arlan Suderman of FC Stone

Federal reserve keeps the pedal to the medal and keeps the money flowing which makes the markets happy.   Expecting the USDA to cut some global crops tomorrow while increasing others.  Feel weather wise is dryer in the Midwest, but Kansas & Nebraska as the dry spots.  Crop ratings are still high.  South America is dealing with dryness in Argentina.  Some planting of winter wheat is underway while harvest continues.  Getting slaughter close to year ago levels.  Refilling the pipeline.  Product prices, how long till the consumer sees the price difference?    A lot of product dump in the U.S. as we wait for restaurants to reopen.

 

