Third, Fourth COVID Cases Announced at Eastern Wyoming College

Eastern Wyoming College says a third and fourth student have been identified as new COVID-19 positive cases at the Torrington campus.

EWC officials say they received word of the new cases in separate notifications Friday afternoon, and later that night.

Public Health officials are working directly with the students to determine contact tracing and will directly contact any individuals who are determined to be at risk due to close contact. Close contact refers to an individual who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes, regardless of whether masks were in use.

As a reminder, if you have symptoms of illness, or develop COVID-19 symptoms while on campus, isolate yourself immediately and contact a health care professional. Please remember to continue to practice good hygiene, social distancing, and wear a face covering or mask at all times. All students, employees, and visitors are required to wear masks or face coverings in all EWC facilities. Any updates will continue to be posted on the EWC website at the following link: https://ewc.wy.edu/alerts/.