Three Panhandle COVID Patients Recover, New Exposure Locations Minimal

The investigations for the cases in Cheyenne, Kimball, and Scotts Bluff Counties released on April 5 are continuing. Close contacts have been quarantined and are being actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials. Contacts that are currently showing symptoms are being tested. The list of potential exposure sites are noted below.

Five employees have tested positive at Kimball Health Services; additional staff and close contacts remain under quarantine to eliminate the risk of further exposure.

On a positive note, the first three cases in Scotts Bluff County have recovered and are out of isolation.

There are fewer community exposure locations to report due to the Directed Health Measure, people implementing protective measures, and following the self-quarantine guidance. The full list of community exposure locations can be found on the PPHD website http://www.pphd.org/potential_community_exposure_sites.html .

If you visited any community exposure locations and are not showing symptoms , please self-quarantine and monitor your symptoms for 14 days from your most recent visit to one of the locations. Visit www.pphd.org for self-quarantine guidance.

If you are showing symptoms (fever, sore throat, cough, or shortness of breath), please contact your healthcare provider or public health. Please call before going to any healthcare facility.

Location Timeframe Post Office 1934 Ave B Scottsbluff NE April 3, 11:15a-11:30a Family Dollar 1608 10th Ave Sidney NE March 30, 11a-11:20a Dollar General 215 W 2nd St Kimball NE March 27, 5p-6p Walmart 3322 Ave I Scottsbluff NE March 27, 11a-1p

All Panhandle residents need to follow strict social distancing and implement these protective measures.

Use a cloth face covering in public.

Stay home as much as possible.

Keep at least 6 feet distance from any people

Don’t gathering in groups over 10 people and remember the 6 feet rule.

Wash your hands often, for at least 20 seconds each time.

Cover your cough.

Avoid touching your face, eyes, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Kimball residents are advised to monitor their symptoms and self-quarantine if possible due to the prevalence of exposures; all residents are at high risk. For your safety, please follow these guidelines

Monitor your symptoms: Check your temperature twice a day and monitor for sore throat, cough, shortness of breath, or diarrhea. If you experience symptoms, call your provider and self-isolate.

Practice strict social distancing and self-quarantine, if possible.

Panhandle Public Health District, Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Management, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department are working as a unified command on this evolving situation. Essential updates will be regularly communicated to the public and community partners.