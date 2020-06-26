Twelve New Cases Brings Panhandle COVID-19 Count to 279

Unified Command confirms twelve more cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle, six in Morrill County, three in Scotts Bluff County, Sheridan County with two and one in Sioux County.
The additional cases brought the total of positives to 279 since March 2 out of 5,172 tests conducted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.3%. 106 cases are currenly active, with 170 recovered.
Three Panhandle residents have been lost due in part to COVID-19, and out of 33 total hospitalizations, six are active.
The breakdown of new cases:
|County
|Demographics
|Exposure Type
|Morrill
|Female in her 30s
|Community Spread
|Morrill
|Male in his 20s
|Close Contact
|Morrill
|Male in his 30s
|Community Spread
|Morrill
|Male in his 40s
|Community Spread
|Morrill
|Male in his 50s
|Community Spread
|Morrill
|Male in his 50s
|Community Spread
|Scotts Bluff
|Female in her 30s
|Close Contact
|Scotts Bluff
|Male in his 40s
|Close Contact
|Scotts Bluff
|Male in his 80s
|Close Contact
|Sheridan
|Female in her 50s
|Community Spread
|Sheridan
|Female in her 50s
|Community Spread
|Sioux
|Male in his teens
|Close Contact
Close contact and exposure are defined as at least 15 minutes, less than six feet apart. There are no community exposure sites identified. The investigations are underway, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.
Total case roll-up:
- Banner County: 1 case (recovered)
- Box Butte County: 3 cases (recovered)
- Cheyenne County: 19 cases (6 active, 13 recovered)
- Dawes County: 2 cases (recovered)
- Garden County: 4 cases (recovered)
- Kimball County: 11 cases (1 active, 10 recovered)
- Morrill County: 25 cases (14 active, 11 recovered)
- Scotts Bluff County: 206 cases (79 active, 124 recovered, 3 deaths)
- Sheridan County: 2 cases (active)
- Sioux County: 6 cases (4 active, 2 recovered)