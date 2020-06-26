class="post-template-default single single-post postid-469857 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Twelve New Cases Brings Panhandle COVID-19 Count to 279

BY PPHD / Unified Command | June 26, 2020
Home News COVID-19
Twelve New Cases Brings Panhandle COVID-19 Count to 279

Unified Command confirms twelve more cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle, six in Morrill County, three in Scotts Bluff County, Sheridan County with two and one in Sioux County.

The additional cases brought the total of positives to 279 since March 2 out of 5,172 tests conducted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.3%. 106 cases are currenly active, with 170 recovered.

Three Panhandle residents have been lost due in part to COVID-19, and out of 33 total hospitalizations, six are active.

The breakdown of new cases:

County Demographics Exposure Type
Morrill Female in her 30s Community Spread
Morrill Male in his 20s Close Contact
Morrill Male in his 30s Community Spread
Morrill Male in his 40s Community Spread
Morrill Male in his 50s Community Spread
Morrill Male in his 50s Community Spread
Scotts Bluff Female in her 30s Close Contact
Scotts Bluff Male in his 40s Close Contact
Scotts Bluff Male in his 80s Close Contact
Sheridan Female in her 50s Community Spread
Sheridan Female in her 50s Community Spread
Sioux Male in his teens Close Contact

 

Close contact and exposure are defined as at least 15 minutes, less than six feet apart. There are no community exposure sites identified. The investigations are underway, all close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.

Total case roll-up:

 

  • Banner County: 1 case (recovered)
  • Box Butte County: 3 cases (recovered)
  • Cheyenne County: 19 cases (6 active, 13 recovered)
  • Dawes County: 2 cases (recovered)
  • Garden County: 4 cases (recovered)
  • Kimball County: 11 cases (1 active, 10 recovered)
  • Morrill County: 25 cases (14 active, 11 recovered)
  • Scotts Bluff County: 206 cases (79 active, 124 recovered, 3 deaths)
  • Sheridan County: 2 cases (active)
  • Sioux County: 6 cases (4 active, 2 recovered)
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: