Two COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Nebraska, Bringing Total to 14

wo deaths related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Wednesday, bringing the state’s total death toll to 14.

Lancaster County announced its first COVID-19 related death, that of a male in his 50s who was hospitalized. https://lincoln.ne.gov/city/mayor/media/2020/040820a.htm

Madison County announced a second death in a positive case previously reported. The man, in his 70s, had multiple underlying health conditions. https://www.facebook.com/elvphd.

Tonight’s state case total, as of 6 pm Central Daylight Time, is 523. DHHS launched a new data dashboard that provides daily updates to the state’s COVID-19 case totals. You can find it at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.

All 93 Nebraska counties are now covered by state Directed Health Measures (DHMs) until May 11 – http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus. It’s critical that Nebraskans follow these enforceable state Directed Health Measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state. These measures help Nebraskans protect each other, and especially those who are more vulnerable to severe illness and death. The measures also help hospitals and clinics from being overwhelmed so they can continue to provide care to families, friends and neighbors who need it.

In addition to the state-issued DHM, some Local Health Departments have issued additional restrictions – http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx#SectionLink1.

10 Actions for Every Nebraskan to be Taking Now to Slow Spread of COVID-19:

Stay 6 feet away from others. Stay at home and only grocery shop once per week alone. Wear a cloth face covering in public (grocery stores, pharmacies etc.) when you can’t stay 6 feet away from others. Work from home. Hold conference calls or virtual meetings instead of meeting in person. Stay home if you or someone in your house has a sudden onset of cough or shortness of breath or a fever. Wash hands often with soap and water. If soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer. Wash hands right before you eat. Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze and then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces, especially counters, handles, doorknobs, tabletops, remotes and keyboards.

Recent studies show that a significant portion of people with COVID-19 lack symptoms and those that eventually develop symptoms can pass the virus to others before showing symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC now recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission – https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover-faq.html?deliveryName=USCDC_2067-DM25135.

Cloth face coverings are not a substitute for social distancing. Public health officials continue to emphasize that maintaining 6-feet of social distance is crucial to slowing the spread of the virus. According to the CDC, the use of simple cloth face coverings can help people who may have the virus, but not know it, from spreading it to others.

Here’s where to find tools and resources for individuals and families, schools, communities, businesses, healthcare facilities, and first responders on the DHHS website – http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus and CDC’s website – https://www.cdc.gov/covid19 .

DHHS opened a statewide COVID-19 information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed. The number is (402) 552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. CDT, 7 days a week.

DHHS will continue to update Nebraskans through the DHHS website and on Facebook and Twitter as we have new information. The CDC’s website is also a good resource for COVID-19 information – https://www.cdc.gov/covid19 .