WNRA Sends Letter to U.S. DOT Supporting Temporary SkyWest Reduction of Denver Flights

Western Nebraska Regional Airport officials have sent a letter to the U.S. Transportation Department supporting a service reduction request by SkyWest as a consequence of the virus pandemic.

In the letter, WNRA says due to the fight against COVID-19, traffic has declined to very minimal levels, and under SkyWest’s plan, service between Scottsbluff and Denver would be reduced to a single daily flight for a 90-day period expected to start as early as April 1st.

Airport Board Chair Bob Unzicker told KNEB News the airport is 100 percent behind SkyWest and their request. “They’ve been flying several flights with only one or two people on them, and you know that’s not economically feasible” says Unzicker. “There’s nothing they did, this pandemic has got everybody spooked, I think.”

The letter also asks the DOT to pay SkyWest 100% of the full subsidy they would have received for operating a full schedule, which they say will help the airline by partially compensating for the lost passenger revenue now missing from flights.

Airport officials say the moves will help facilitate the survival of SkyWest in the short term, and ensure essential air service for the region now and into the future.