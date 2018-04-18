21st Century Equipment hiring for Sales

Details 21st Century Equipment is now hiring full time John Deere Sales Professionals in Alliance, Bridgeport and Torrington selling new and used ag equipment and value added services. Basic knowledge of precision farming, excellent computer skills, strong mechanical aptitude, and interpersonal skills is required. 3 years of direct sales experience in agriculture or related field is preferred. Excellent benefits with health/dental/life insurance, 401K and unlimited earning potential. Apply online at 21st Century Equipment careers. Equal Opportunity Employer.