Alliance Tractor & Implement hiring Diesel Mechanic

Details Alliance Tractor & Implement has an immediate opening for an experienced ag service technician. This full-time position includes a full benefits package and competitive pay. Candidate must have strong mechanical aptitude and proficient knowledge of mechanical, electrical and hydraulic systems used in the repair of agriculture equipment. Apply online at www.alltractors.com, in person at Alliance Tractor (919 Flack Ave), or email your resume to tractors@bbc.net.