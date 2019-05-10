Brown Transfer Company Hiring Day and Evening Drivers

Details Brown Transfer Company is looking for two experienced drivers to join their team full time. They are looking for a daytime pickup and delivery driver as well as an evening line haul driver. Both are Monday through Friday positions. Home daily with holidays off. Must have a current Class A CDL with a good driving record and ability to obtain hazmat and doubles endorsements. Competitive pay structure, overtime, health benefits, and 401K plan are offered. Apply online at BrownTransfer.com.