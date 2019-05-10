CASA seeking Executive Director

Details CASA of Scotts Bluff County is seeking its next Executive Director. This position will oversee the daily operations of CASA, including preparing and monitoring the annual budget, program promotion, and supervising staff and volunteers. This position is responsible for grant writing and grant administration. Our next Executive Director will have a Minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in one of the following or related fields: Social Work, Psychology, Education, Degree in Law, Business Administration, Public Relations and Human Resources. Minimum of three years administrative/management experience. Experience in the following areas given preference: public speaking, writing skills, grant writing, fund raising, public relations, volunteer management, child abuse and neglect. The director must have the ability to interact with others inside and outside the organization and have the ability to establish and maintain professional relationships with various organization contacts and the public. Hours of work: Monday thru Friday, 8AM to 5PM, but may include some evenings and weekends. Salary $38, 000 - $42, 000 DOE. Benefits include: PTO, Paid Holidays, Bereavement Leave and Mileage Reimbursement. Contact the CASA of Scotts Bluff County Office at (308) 672-2922 or via e-mail at director@casaofscbcounty.com to obtain an Employment Application and the Detailed Job Description. Return completed application, cover letter and resume to the CASA of Scotts Bluff County Executive Director Search Committee at jbrunz717@gmail.com or jordynwalker@gmail.com by 5:00pm on Thursday June 4th, 2020.