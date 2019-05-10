Chimney Rock Villa hiring Day and Night RNs and LPNs

Details "Caring for those who cared for us" that’s the motto of Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard. Chimney Rock Villa is currently looking for full time night and day RN's and LPN's. They are looking for team players, self motivators, good communicators, and excellent leaders. Previous long term care experience preferred but new grads are encouraged to apply! Positions include an excellent benefits package comprised of health, dental, vision, life insurance, pension, and paid time off. Apply in person at Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard or send resume to hr@chimneyrockvilla.com.