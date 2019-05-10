Chimney Rock Villa hiring MDS Coordinator and Housekeeping/Laundry Aide

Details Chimney Rock Villa is currently looking for an MDS Coordinator. This is a 30 hour per week position. Registered nurses preferred, but LPN's are welcome to apply. Position includes an excellent benefits package including retirement and paid time off. Also, looking for both a full and part time housekeeper and laundry aide. If you want to be a part of their team, apply today. Please send resume to hr@chimneyrockvilla.com and call 308.586.1142 and ask for Casey if you have any questions. “Caring for those who cared for us.” Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard.