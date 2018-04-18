Chimney Rock Villa Hiring Night Charge Nurse, CNA, Housekeeping/Laundry Aide, and Split Shift Dietary Aide

Details Caring for those who cared for us” that’s the motto of Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard. Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard is looking for a charge nurse and CNA for the night shift. They are looking for team players, self-motivators, good communicators, and excellent leaders. Previous long term care experience preferred but new grads are welcome to apply! Position includes an excellent benefits package comprising health, dental, vision, life insurance, pension, and paid time off. Also, looking for both a full and part time housekeeper and laundry aide as well as a split shift dietary aide. Apply in person at Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard or send resume to hr@chimneyrockvilla.com