Chimney Rock Villa hiring night charge RN, CNA’s, and Medical Record positions

Details “Caring for those who cared for us ” that’s the motto of Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard. Chimney Rock Villa is currently offering a $6, 000 sign on bonus for a full time night charge RN - part time also available. They are looking for a team player, self motivator, good communicator, and an excellent leader. Previous long term care experience preferred but new grads are encouraged to apply! Position includes an excellent benefits package comprised of health, dental, vision, life insurance, pension, and paid time off. Chimney Rock Villa is also currently accepting applications for CNA’s for full time and part time day and night shifts as well as a part time medical record position. They are looking for team players, self starters, and good communicators with compassion. Positions include an excellent benefits package including paid time off. Apply in person at Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard or send resume to hr@chimneyrockvilla.com.