Community Christian School hiring 2 Elementary teachers

Would you like to teach in a small school with a family atmosphere and excellent parent support? Community Christian School in Scottsbluff has a wonderful early childhood program with a daycare on site that serves children from 18 months old. We offer Preschool, PreKindergarten as well as Kindergarten thru Fifth grades. We are seeking two elementary teachers for the 2020-21 school year! Please visit our website to learn more about us OR call today to chat with the principal! We’d love to have you join our team! http://ccsneb.com/

