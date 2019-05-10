class="hm-classifieds-template-default single single-hm-classifieds postid-461994 group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Curt & Sharon Ackerman Farm Sale

FARM SALE – SATURDAY, JUNE 13, 2020 – 10AM Directions: From Crawford, NE – 4 mi S on Hwy 2/71 to 4 mile road, then 2 mi W to Smith Rd & ½ mi S CURT & SHARON ACKERMAN (308) 430-0069 Tractors, Hay Equipment, Farm Equipment, Pick-ups, Contractor Equipment, Antiques & Household items.   **All equipment will be field ready, tractors have been purchased from original owners and have had excellent care & maintenance with oil changes over 100 hours. Not many small items so please be here on time.**   For a complete listing visit www.crawfordlivestock.com   Hunter Auction Service Jack Hunter-308-430-9108  Rich Robertson 307-340-1165 Office – 308-665-2220 Not responsible for accidents * terms cash & check * NE sales tax will be applied *lunch will be available

