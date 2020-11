Fusion Ranch hiring Team Leads and Production Workers

IMMEDIATE OPENINGS: Fusion Ranch a jerky processing facility looking for individuals to join our team as Team Leads and Production Workers. Monday- Friday shift, occasional Saturday with overtime available. Must be able to stand for 10-12 hours a day, lift up to 50 lbs., be 18 yrs of age, pass I-9 verification and drug testing. Please come to our facility at 250521 Skyport Dr. Scottsbluff to apply and be interviewed.