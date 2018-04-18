class="hm-classifieds-template-default single single-hm-classifieds postid-455904 group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Heritage Estates hiring

Details

Yes – We are Hiring! Could you be the special person to join our team at Heritage Estates? Even if it’s a temporary position until things return to “normal” - we’d like to hear from you! Call or apply online at heritageestates-gering.com or email kwood@vhsmail.com!  Openings include: temporary & permanent CNA’s, Med Aides, Dietary Aides, LPN’s & RN’s as well as a permanent Social Services Assistant. Note: Interviews will be off-site and may be online. Finalists will be screened per CDC guidelines and fully trained on infection control before beginning work

Contact

