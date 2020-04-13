Heritage Estates hiring a Social Service Assistant

Details Heritage Estates is offering an opportunity for the right person to join our team as a Social Service Assistant. The Part-Time position plays a key role in the interdisciplinary process and is responsible for assisting with all aspects of psychosocial support for our residents. This person will have a strong commitment to ensuring our mission of “Dignity in Life”. Social service experience in long-term care is preferred. Heritage Estates offers competitive wages and an outstanding benefits package. Apply online at heritageestates-gering.com or in person at 2325 Lodge Drive in Gering