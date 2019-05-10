Heritage Estates hiring Activities/Life Enrichment Aide

Details Heritage Estates is seeking a Full-Time dynamic, creative, well-organized Activities/Life Enrichment Aide who thinks outside the box for events, recreation, and entertainment. This kind, caring, fun individual also needs the personal warmth to relate to their wonderful residents as unique individuals. Heritage Estates is a long-term care facility emphasizing fun, vitality, and “dignity in life” for their residents. The qualified candidate should have a current CNA license and valid driver’s license. If you love having fun while working, this could be the job for you! www.heritageestes-gering.com.