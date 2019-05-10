Heritage Estates hiring Clinical Coordinator/Admission Coordinator

Details Are you looking to taking the next step in your nursing career? We are looking for a RN or LPN that would like to become part of our dynamic management team. This candidate would be responsible for: overseeing the care provided to one of our neighborhoods, evaluate inquires and make a determination of admission into our facility, complete facility tours and organize the admission process, develop a world class discharge process and be an active team member focused on improving our infection control guidelines. This position does have on call responsibilities that includes being on call once every seven weekends on average. Qualified candidates would have a strong clinical background, integrity, good time management skills and a strong desire to help us improve the quality of life we provide to our residents each day. Heritage Estates offers a competitive salary, one of the best benefits packages in the valley, 401(k), personal/sick time and education assistance. Qualified candidates looking to become part of an organization certified as being one of the best places to work in aging services, may apply online at: www.heritageestates-gering.com