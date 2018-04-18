Heritage Estates hiring CNA or CMA Scheduling Coordinator

Details Heritage Estates is seeking candidates for a Full-Time licensed CNA or CMA Scheduling Coordinator. Qualifications include having a strong knowledge in administrating nursing staff schedules, flexibility with working on the floor and efficiency with computers. Candidates should be detail oriented, able to work independently and in a group, the ability to multi-task, and be people oriented. Heritage Estates offers excellent benefits such as; Tuition reimbursement and an exceptional benefits package. If you are interested in becoming a part of an exceptional family, apply online at www.heritageestates-gering.com