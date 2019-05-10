Heritage Estates hiring CNAs and Med Aides

Details Heritage Estates, a premier skilled nursing facility, is offering an opportunity for caring and compassionate individuals to join a team that is committed to “Dignity in Life” and providing “Quality Life” and “Quality Care.” Applications are now being accepted for the following positions: CNA’s & Med-Aides (evening & night shifts). Heritage Estates offers excellent benefits, competitive wages, and exceptional teamwork. If you have a desire to make a difference in the lives of people, apply online at: www.heritageestates-gering.com.