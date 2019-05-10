Heritage Estates hiring CNAs, Certified Med Aides, and Nigh Charge Nurse

Details Are you looking for a fun work environment that provides you with a sense of accomplishment daily? If so, Heritage Estates is offering an opportunity for the right person to join their excellent company to provide dignity in life, quality care, and to simply make a difference. Heritage Estates offers excellent benefits which include: tuition assistance and great medical benefits. Accepting applications for: Certified Nurse Aides, Certified-40 Hour Med Aides, and a Full-Time Night Charge Nurse. Apply online at: www.heritageestates-gering.com