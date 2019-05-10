Heritage Estates hiring Full Time Night RN

Details Heritage Estates is looking for a Full-time Night RN to join their team of highly committed professionals who have the opportunity to do what they do best every day in an exceptional environment. At Heritage Estates our RN’s have the opportunity to positively interact with residents, guests, family members and team members daily. Qualified candidates will be Registered Nurses with a current CPR Certification. They will possess high personal integrity, a caring attitude and portray a positive image. The team at Heritage Estates is passionate about providing the highest quality care possible and exceeding the expectations of those they serve and work with. Come be a part of the team! Apply online at www.heritageestates-gering.co