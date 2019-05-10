Heritage Estates hiring full-time Night RN’s & LPN’s

Details Heritage Estates believes in creating a work environment where people feel good about themselves, their job, the people they work with and serve. Heritage Estates offers one of the best benefits packages in the Panhandle including free Dental insurance, 401k matching, competitive wages, tuition reimbursement and much more. If you are looking for a quality place to work, where people care about you, apply online at www.heritageestaes-gering.com Applications are being accepted for: Full-Time Night RN’s & LPN’s.