Heritage Estates hiring Receptionist

Heritage Estates is accepting applications for a Receptionist. This position is 3-4 days per week and includes working some weekend hours. Heritage is seeking candidates with a strong knowledge of multi-line phone systems and efficient with computers. Qualified candidates should be people-oriented and have exceptional customer service skills. Heritage Estates offers an excellent benefits package and competitive wages. Qualified individuals should apply online at www.heritageestates-gering.com

