Heritage Estates hiring Scheduling Coordinator

Details Join a great team of professionals as a Scheduler and work with wonderful people every day! This vital team member contributes to the team by accurately preparing weekly nursing schedules and assisting the nursing department on various other projects. Qualified candidates will be detail oriented, have the ability to multi-task and will be extremely organized. They will possess high personal integrity, a caring attitude, and portray a positive image. Join a team of highly committed professionals in an exceptional environment where learning and growth is encouraged and supported. Apply online at www.heritageestates-gering.com