Heritage Estates hiring Scheduling Coordinator

Heritage Estates is seeking candidates for a Full-Time licensed CNA or CMA Scheduling Coordinator. Qualifications include having a strong knowledge in administrating nursing staff schedules, flexibility with working on the floor and efficiency with computers.  Candidates should be detail oriented, able to work independently and in a group, the ability to multi-task, and be people-oriented.  Heritage Estates offers excellent benefits such as; Tuition reimbursement and multiple benefit plans that are reasonably priced. If you are interested in becoming a part of an exceptional family, apply online at www.heritageestates-gering.com

