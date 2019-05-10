Heritage Estates leasing Beautician Hairstyling Studio

Details Do you enjoy working with the senior population? Do you enjoy hearing one of a kind stories and seeing people’s faces light up with excitement? Are you a highly motivated, caring and compassionate individual who loves to make people happy? If so, we have the opportunity of a lifetime for you. We are looking for a beautician or a duet of beauticians that would like the opportunity to lease a chair in our onsite salon. In this position, you would have a steady clientele and have the opportunity to see your own clients as well. The opportunity to make good money exists and the enjoyment that you see in the faces of your clientele will provide you intrinsic benefits as well! Beauticians must possess a Nebraska State License and carry Liability Insurance. For inquiries please contact Kayla Wood at 308-436-5007 or send resumes to Heritage Estates at 2325 Lodge Drive, Gering NE 69341