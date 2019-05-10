Heritage Estates offering lease to Beautician

Details Are you a highly motivated, compassionate individual who enjoys working with the elderly? If so, we have the opportunity of a lifetime for you. Heritage Estates is looking for a beautician or a duet of beauticians that would like the opportunity to lease a chair in our onsite salon. In this position, you would have steady clientele and the opportunity to see your own clients as well. Beauticians must possess a Nebraska State License and carry Liability Insurance. Please contact Kayla Imus at 308-436-5007 or send resumes to Heritage Estates at 2325 Lodge Drive, Gering, NE 69341.