Details

The COVID-19 crisis is causing untold heartache and uncertainty. If you’ve been laid off, are experiencing a reduction in hours or simply want to help those who need it most, Heritage Estates could have the opportunity you’re looking for. Call 308-436-5007 to ask for job opportunities or email kwood@vhsmail.com Note: Interviews will be off-site and may be online. Finalists will be screened per CDC guidelines and fully trained on infection control before beginning work.