Monument Chiropractic hiring for a Chiropractic Assistant

Details Monument Chiropractic is looking for the perfect person to complete their team! We are looking for a chiropractic assistant-this is a full time position Monday through Friday with full benefit package including health insurance and paid time off. People with medical or chiropractic experience will be given priority, but this experience is not necessary as we are willing to train the right person. Stop by our office today and drop off your resume or fill out an application. Monument Chiropractic 713 W 27th Street, Scottsbluff.