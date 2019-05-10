Monument Diesel Service hiring Service Tech

Details Monument Diesel Service offers complete drive in repair services for diesel-powered heavy-duty trucks and ag equipment. They are currently looking for a motivated and dedicated Service Tech in their Gering, NE location. The technician will be responsible for mechanically diagnosing issues and performing repairs. Diesel engine experience preferred, must be able to lift 75 pounds and must provide your own hand tools. Call Andy at 308-641-9219. Located ½ mile south on Lockwood Road off Highway 92 in Gering