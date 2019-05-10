class="hm-classifieds-template-default single single-hm-classifieds postid-494489 group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
NE Dept of Transportation hiring Gering Maintenance worker
Details
- The Nebraska Department of Transportation is currently accepting applications for a Highway Maintenance worker in Gering, Ne. For a full job description and to apply, visit www.statejobs.nebraska.gov. An on-line state application must be completed on or before the closing date of November 6, 2020. The State of Nebraska is an Equal Opportunity/Veterans Preference Employer. www.statejobs.nebraska.gov
